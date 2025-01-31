The San Diego Padres will host 2025's FanFest on Saturday, featuring appearances from current and former Padres players and opportunities to take the field.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gates will open at 10 for guests with tickets to the first session; ticketed guests for the second session can enter Petco Park starting at 1 PM.

San Diego showed up for their Padres. NBC 7 SportsWrap's Derek Togerson could feel the excitement.

The 2025 FanFest is expected to feature morning and afternoon autograph sessions with players and broadcasters throughout Petco Park, as well as a chance for fans to hear from players, coaches, and members of the Padres front office during three Q&A panels held in Gallagher Square.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The 2025 FanFest will also offer various stadium tours, including a preview of the revamped Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field. A Padres Foundation garage sale will also be held in Park Boulevard Plaza, with proceeds going toward charitable ends through the Padres Foundation.

Schedule of event:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Padres Foundation Garage Sale

Padres Foundation Garage Sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Padres Player & Alumni Autographs — one autographed item per player, per fan. Guests can enter from the field level on either the East Ramp or West Ramp, which will lead to the Terrace Level

Padres Player & Alumni Autographs — one autographed item per player, per fan. Guests can enter from the field level on either the East Ramp or West Ramp, which will lead to the Terrace Level 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fun on the Field — kids under 14 can run the bases, fans can pitch in the bullpen, catch a fly ball, take photos in the dugout and tour the grounds crew area. Access from Section 118, Section 119, the Toyota Beach/Craft Pie, and the East Ramp

Fun on the Field — kids under 14 can run the bases, fans can pitch in the bullpen, catch a fly ball, take photos in the dugout and tour the grounds crew area. Access from Section 118, Section 119, the Toyota Beach/Craft Pie, and the East Ramp 10 a.m Bud Loft Buds Guests 21 and up can go to the Membership Lounge and get a single free Budweiser (while supplies last), "which they can drink and then recycle to be used in an artistic feature wall, which will divide the Loft and Foul Pole Suite in the Western Metal Supply Co. Building"

Guests 21 and up can go to the Membership Lounge and get a single free Budweiser (while supplies last), "which they can drink and then recycle to be used in an artistic feature wall, which will divide the Loft and Foul Pole Suite in the Western Metal Supply Co. Building" 11 a.m to 2:15 p.m: Padres Player & Leadership Forums

What NOT to bring: food or drinks from outside the park, including any and all water bottles; any bags other than single-compartment clear plastic bags, not exceeding 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, infant and medical bags, and clutches and purses no larger than 5 inches by 7 inches.

The Friars are strongly urging ticket holders to arrive early since there is a lot of fan excitement for the event. Parking is free in the Tailgate and Padres Parkade lots, but there is not a lot of it, and it will only be available on a first come, first served basis. Lots open at 7 a.m.

Also strongly urged: Ride the Trolley.

Go, Padres!