Former Padre Ha-Seong Kim agrees to free-agent contract with the Rays

The two-year, $29 million contract will take the former Gold Glove-winning shortstop to his second MLB team.

By Todd Strain

ATLANTA, GA MAY 13: San Diego second baseman Ha-Seong Kim (7) reacts to the Braves dugout during the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves on May 13th, 2022 at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a two-year, $29 million contract with an opt-out clause after the 2025 Major League Baseball season, according to MLB.com.

Kim played the previous four seasons with the San Diego Padres, after previously playing pro baseball in Korea.

With the Padres, Kim became a fan favorite and won a Gold Glove at shortstop in 2023.

Kim had surgery on his shoulder last season and is not expected to make his debut with the Rays until May.

The contract will pay Kim $13 million this season.

Kim is the latest Padre player to leave San Diego this off-season, along with Kyle Higashioka, Jurickson Profar, Tanner Scott, David Peralta, Donovan Solano and Martin Perez — all of whom played key roles for a 2024 Padre team that won 93 games in the regular season before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series.

