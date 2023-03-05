UFC

Alexa Grasso Upsets Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285 Flyweight Championship

Alexa Grasso became the third Mexican UFC champion of 2023 on Saturday after completing a massive upset against Valentina Shevchenko

By Julia Elbaba

Alexa Grasso dominated UFC 285 on Saturday, dethroning seven-time defending flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at the 4:34 mark in the fourth round.

Grasso (16-3) became the third Mexican champion of 2023, joining flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

“I feel like this is a dream,” 29-year-old Grasso said after the win. “I’ve dreamed of this moment.”

Kyrgyzstan's Shevchenko (23-4) was in control through the first three rounds of action, however, fell behind in the fourth when going for a back kick. Grasso took advantage of the mistake.

Shevchenko called for an immediate rematch.

"This is what happens in mixed martial arts," Shevchenko said. "You're winning the fight all around, no doubt and a single situation can change the whole thing. This is part of the game. Congratulations to Alexa."

Grasso's victory goes down as one of the greatest stunners in UFC history, as she entered the match as a 6-to-1 underdog.

