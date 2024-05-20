4.1 magnitude earthquake near Ocotillo Wells felt across San Diego County

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake near Ocotillo Wells was felt across San Diego County Monday morning.

The temblor with a depth of about 7 miles and an epicenter about 10 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, in far east San Diego County, struck at about 5:17 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

People reported feeling the quake as far north as Redlands and Pasadena and as far south as Rosarito, according to the USGS's user-generated "Did You Feel It?" tool.

Good morning Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.1 quake about 11 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells at 5:17 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/1eUtU9cTe2 @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @USGS_Quakes pic.twitter.com/9VQm00N1pJ — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) May 20, 2024

More than a dozen small quakes have rattled Imperial County over the weekend, including an earthquake swarm that was recorded about two miles from the city of Brawley.

The first earthquake there was a magnitude 2.7 with a depth of about 8.5 miles around 1:30 a.m. Within the next hour, another three earthquakes struck the same area, the USGS reported. By 9:30 a.m., at least 14 small earthquakes had rattled the small community just north of the Calexico border, the most powerful two with 3.7 magnitudes.

The latest earthquake reported in that area occurred at 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Those quakes generated very little shaking, according to the "Did You Feel It?" map.

There were no reports of damage or injuries in any of the recent temblor.