WATCH: Investigation underway after man with knife shot by SDPD in Morena neighborhood

Law enforcement has swarmed Morena Boulevard on Monday morning.

A knife-wielding suspect was wounded when police opened fire on him as he was assaulting another man, authorities said.

The law enforcement shooting took place shortly before 11 a.m., following a brief foot chase that ended at Friars Road and Morena Boulevard, according to police.

The conditions of the suspect and the victim of the knife assault were not immediately available. No officers were injured during the confrontation.

Police shut down traffic lanes in the area to allow for an investigation of the incident.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news crazy.