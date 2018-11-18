Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of November 19th-25th.

GULLS: The Gulls have a trio of games this week. Wednesday they host the Ontario Reign 7 p.m. at The Nest. Friday and Sunday they face the Stockton Heat in a home-and-away series. Friday they’re in San Diego and puck drops at 7 p.m., Sunday they’re in Stockton.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday vs. Duke, Tuesday and Wednesday TBD in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Cal Baptist 5 p.m. and Saturday vs. TCU 7:15 p.m. for the SDSU Thanksgiving Classic at Viejas Arena.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Hawaii 7:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Colorado 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Jackson State 7 p.m. both at USD.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday at Pepperdine 7:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Cleveland State 2 p.m. and Saturday vs. California 4 p.m. both in the University of San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament at USD.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Point Loma 7 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State East Bay 1 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Azusa Pacific 7 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State East Bay 3 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Chico State 7:30 p.m. both at RIMAC Arena.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday at the NCAA Opening Round.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Chico State 5:30 p.m. at RIMAC Arena.