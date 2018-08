Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018)

Here is a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of August 20th-26th.

PADRES: The Friars are off Monday before beginning a weeklong National League West road trip. Tuesday-Thursday they’re in Colorado to face the Rockies before heading to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers Friday-Sunday.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Hawai’i Hilo, Friday vs. Hawai’i Pacific and Saturday vs. Chaminade and Saint Martin’s all in Hilo, Hawai’i for the First Hawaiian Bank Volleyball Challenge.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Sam Houston State and Sunday at Texas A&M.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m. at USD.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday and Saturday at Washington.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Santa Clara and Sunday at San Francisco.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Texas Tech 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck and Sunday at Long Beach State.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. CSU Bakersfield 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Seattle University 11:30 a.m. and Portland 7 p.m. all at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Point Loma 11 a.m. and Indiana (Pa.) 6 p.m. Friday vs. Lewis 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Nebraska Kearney 6 p.m.