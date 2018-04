Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of April 9th-15th.

PADRES: The Friars continue their first road trip of the season to start the week. Monday-Wednesday they’re in Colorado. Then they head back to Petco Park to continue National League West play as the Giants come to town Thursday-Sunday. Thursday is College Night; Friday is ‘Party in the Park: Marvel Super Hero Theme’ where fans can pick between a Captain America or Iron Man bobble head if they purchase special theme game ticket packages. Saturday is Padres Replica BP Jersey giveaway night and Sunday is Military Opening Day.

GULLS: It’s the final week of regular season play for the Gulls and they have a hat trick of games against the Tucson Roadrunners. Wednesday they’re at the Valley View Casino Center for the last time before heading to Tucson Friday and Saturday.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-BASEBALL: Monday at Chico State, Friday vs. Stanislaus State 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Stanislaus State 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanislaus State 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at Concordia, Friday vs. Azusa Pacific 2 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State L.A.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday at Point Loma 3 p.m. and Friday vs. Azusa Pacific 2:30 p.m. at UCSD.

-TRACK & FIELD: Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Stanislaus State 1 p.m. and 3p.m. and Saturday vs. Stanislaus State 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. all at UCSD.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at CSUN and Saturday vs. CSUN 7 p.m. at UCSD.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday at UC Irvine.

-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the Kerr Cup in Philadelphia.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday vs LMU/San Diego State at Marina del Rey 9 a.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. UC Irvine 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday vs. Cal State Fullerton 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State Fullerton 1 p.m. all at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Thursday-Saturday Arena Pro Swim Series at Mesa in Mesa, Arizona.

-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Nevada 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. Nevada 12 p.m. all at SDSU Softball Stadium.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Nevada 2 p.m. at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Friday at USC 3 p.m.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday at Pacific 7 p.m. and Saturday at Santa Clara 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invite in La Jolla.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday at Nevada and Sunday at Fresno State.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at Loyola Marymount.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the LMU Gieberger Invitational in Palm Springs.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday at UC Riverside 6 p.m., Friday vs. Saint Mary’s 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Saint Mary’s 5 p.m. and Sunday vs. Saint Mary’s 1 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday vs. Pepperdine 1 p.m. and Sunday vs. Loyola Marymount 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday at Pepperdine 1:30 p.m. and Saturday at Loyola Marymount 11 a.m.

-MEN’S CREW: Saturday at the Kerr Cup in Philadelphia.

-SOFTBALL: Saturday at Santa Clara 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday at Santa Clara 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the Lake Natoma Invitational at Lake Natoma, California.