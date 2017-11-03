Devin Watson impressed with 13 points and some strong drives to the basket in SDSU's 98-79 exhibition win over UCSD.

It was an exhibition game but it was technically Brian Dutcher’s first game as the head men’s basketball coach at San Diego State University.

Overall, Dutcher liked what he saw from his squad as SDSU defeated the UCSD Tritons 98-79 Thursday night.

The Aztecs moved the ball well and accounted for all those points with just six turnovers.

St. Augustine graduate Trey Kell led the Aztecs with 14 points and seven assists to go with seven rebounds.

Devin Watson and freshman Matt Mitchell each scored 13 points with Malik Pope and junior Jeremy Hemsley chipping in with 11 each.

Jalen McDaniels also had 10 points and a game-high-tying eight rebounds.

The lone blemish on an otherwise steller evening for SDSU was that the Tritons shot the ball extremely well from long range.

Scott Everman connected on all four of his three-point attempts and he and his teammates combined to knock down 15 of their 34 tries.

As a team, UCSD shot 44 percent from downtown.

Everman and Eric Patton each tallied 14 points for the visitors.

UCSD was led by Christian Oshita who racked up 16 points.

SDSU opens the regular season next Friday, November 10 th against San Diego Christian at Viejas Arena.

UCSD also begins its campaign that same night against Azusa Pacific.