Padres Swing and Miss On Latest Chance To Win A Series

Carlos Asuaje and his teammates combined to strike out 16 times Wednesday in San Diego's 5-2 loss to the Rockies.

Just a few days ago in a win against the Diamondbacks, Tyson Ross came within four outs of pitching the first no-hitter in Padres history.

On Wednesday it was a different story as the San Diego pitcher struggled against the Rockies in a game the Friars would ultimately lose 5-2.

The righty gave up six hits including a single to the second batter he faced (Charlie Blackmon) in the first inning.

Ross managed to make it through just four frames and dropped to 2-2 on the season after allowing four earned runs, walking three and striking out seven.

David Dahl did some damage with a two-run triple in the bottom of the third inning to push the Colorado lead to 4-0.

Ross has not been at his best at Coors Field over the years as evident by his now 0-6 career mark in that ballpark.

The Padres were also a bit short-handed.

Eric Hosmer missed his second game in a row on family medical leave.

Promising third baseman Carlos Villanueva also sat out for the third day in a row with hamstring tightness.

Villanueva leads the Friars with 7 homers, 16 RBI and a .355 batting average.

Without those two hitters in the lineup, the Padres struggled big time at the plate.

Rockies starter Jon Gray whiffed 11 batters over the course of six shutout innings and the Padres struck out a total of 16 times Wednesday. Not a good look.

The Padres did scrape together a couple runs thanks to a sacrifice fly by Manny Margot in the seventh inning and a RBI groundout by Chase Headley in the top of the ninth. But it wasn’t enough and the Padres fell to 2-7 in their last nine outings.

After an off day Thursday, the Padres host the Mets Friday night. Pitchers Jacob De Grom and Clayton Richard will get the start.