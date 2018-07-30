Padres Drop First Game in Giants Series

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 30: Hunter Renfroe #10 of the San Diego Padres points skyward next to Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game PETCO Park on July 30, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The Padres started the last part of their homestand, a quick two game set against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. Before the game Giants manager Bruce Bochy reflected on Trevor Hoffman’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Bochy missed the Giants’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to attend the ceremony and support his former closer.

After a roller coast ride to get to the ceremony in Cooperstown, NY then turn right around for the series in San Diego, Bochy said it was well worth it.

“It was such a special moment, it really was. I was thrilled when he was voted in and I was thrilled I was able to attend the ceremony,” said Bochy. "I could go on and on about what Trevor means to me; not just the body of work that he did as a closer but the person, and that’s why it was really special to be there.”

The series between the divisional rivals is a short one but the first game gave us plenty of bonus baseball.

In the second inning former Padre Chase d'Arnaud blasted his third homer of the season to left field. The three-run blast gave the Giants an early 3-0 lead.

In the fourth inning Hunter Renfroe hammered a towering homerun to deep center field and cut the Padre deficit 3-1.

The Friars trailed 3-2 in the eighth when Christian Villanueva hit an RBI double to left center field. Eric Hosmer scored and that tied the game at three runs apiece.

In the 12th inning Gorkys Hernandez sent a solo home run to left field and gave the visitors the lead. The Padres dropped the first game 5-3. The last game of the set is Tuesday July 31 at 1:10 p.m. PST at Petco Park.



