Dodgers Pound Padres in Perdomo’s Return

The Dodgers climbed to 8-9 after completing a three-game sweep of the Padres Wednesday night.

Luis Perdomo returned to the mound Wednesday after serving his five-game suspension from last week’s brawl with the Colorado Rockies.

But his return was anything but triumphant.

Perdomo allowed nine runs (seven earned) in just three innings of work and the Dodgers banged out ten hits off of the righty.

Los Angeles cruised to a 13-4 victory to complete a three-game sweep.

Max Muncy crushed a two-run homer to hand Los Angeles a 9-2 advantage and San Diego never really threatened to get back into the game after that.

Former Padres Matt Kemp and Yasmani Grandal each added two hits and knocked in a run.

The two sluggers continued to haunt their former team and finished with three homers and 15 RBI during the three-game series.

Even reliever Craig Stammen had a subpar outing.

The righty saw the Dodgers snap his 11.1 scoreless inning streak when Yaisel Puig reached on a RBI single in the top of the ninth.

Padres hitters struck out 45 times during this three-game series against Los Angeles which is the fourth-most combined strikeouts for a three-game set in MLB history since 1913, according to STATS, Inc.

San Diego is off on Thursday before starting a six-game road trip.

Tyson Ross is slated to take the mound Friday for the Friars in Arizona.