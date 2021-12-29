2021 Holiday Bowl Officially Canceled, No Replacement For UCLA

There will be no raincheck for the 2021 Holiday Bowl.

The organizers of the Holiday Bowl announced Wednesday the event has officially been canceled after efforts failed to find a team to replace UCLA, which abruptly pulled out of the game due to COVID-19.



The organizers behind the San Diego County Credit Union-sponsored event had been working with North Carolina State, which was scheduled to face UCLA Tuesday, to try to reschedule the bowl game.

"Sadly we are announcing that the 2021 SDCCU Holiday Bowl is cancelled. We worked closely with Boo Corrigan and the fantastic NC State Athletics staff to try and find a replacement team for UCLA, but were unable to do so," a statement from Holiday Bowl organizers said, in part.

"We are especially heartbroken for the Student Athletes and, of course, our RedCoat and RedShirt volunteers and staff who spent so much time and effort into planning an incredible festival of events, culminating in a premier bowl game."

UCLA announced hours before kickoff that they would not be participating in the 2021 event due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team did not provide any other details about what forced the team to exit the bowl game but UCLA's Director of Athletics, Martin Jarmond said in a statement, "The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star."

The UCLA football team is unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program. pic.twitter.com/rHXEmGv9gl — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 28, 2021

North Carolina State soon after tweeted that the Wolfpack was "heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season."

With the cancellation, fans who had tickets to Tuesday's game will be getting a refund. The San Diego Padres said within 30 days, all tickets, suites and parking purchased through their website or Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded, as would any pre-orders for food and beverages.

Customers who originally purchased their tickets through a third party should contact the site directly.

"While we are disappointed that the game will not be played tonight, we look forward to future Holiday Bowls at Petco Park in America’s Finest City," their statement said.

The No. 18 Wolfpack (9-3) and the Bruins (8-4) were set to compete in the first-ever football game at San Diego's baseball stadium that first opened downtown in 2004.

Thousands turned out for the annual balloon and marching-band parade down the Embarcadero.

The Holiday Bowl has signed a five-year deal with the Padres after its home for 42 years was torn down for a new stadium, and will return in 2022.

"We look forward to coming back in 2022 and putting on one heck of a show!" the Holiday Bowl said.