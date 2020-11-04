Sara Jacobs Leading in 53rd Congressional District Race

U.S. Representative – 53rd District 96% reporting

With 59% of the early votes, Sara Jacobs claimed victory for the 53rd Congressional seat over Georgette Gómez, who conceded the race Tuesday night.

Jacobs, 31, is a policy advisor who worked for the Obama administration. She has never held public office, but the third-generation San Diegan founded the nonprofit San Diego for Every Child. She's also the granddaughter of Qualcomm founder Irwin Jacobs.

"I''m so grateful for everything San Diego has given me and it's why I've dedicated my career to building a fairer, more equitable San Diego and world," said Jacobs during an interview with NBC 7 on Wednesday.

A top issue for Jacobs involves economic relief for many struggling from the pandemic.

"I am very disappointed that Congress could not pass another stimulus we know families and small businesses are really struggling and the fact that our government hasn't been able to do more I think is a real travesty," she said.

Jacobs said she'll spend the week thanking her supporters, then next week she will begin a new member orientation for Congress.

The 53rd District is a mostly Democratic district that covers La Mesa, Lemon Grove, parts of El Cajon, Chula Vista and central San Diego neighborhoods like Hillcrest and North Park.

Jacobs' Tuesday night watch party wasn't typical of Election Night. Instead of a large gathering, Jacobs hosted a virtual event that featured music, words from her supporters and campaign staff, and a victory speech.

"We need new a generation of leaders in Congress and we need to listen to everyone to get things done," said Jacobs during her speech.

The first results were published just after polls closed at 8 p.m., and by 9:40 p.m., Gómez said via a tweet that the race had not gone her way. Jacobs said she congratulated Gómez on a race well run.

"She spoke and really elevated the issues of climate change and environmental justice and I hope to work on those issues in Congress," said Jacobs about her opponent. "I hope we can work together to serve the people of the 53rd district."

A different kind of election party. I’m checking into @SaraJacobsCA virtual event starting now. We’ll be live shortly on https://t.co/bSyLdwTXHV Jacobs leads with 59% of the first round of counted ballots. While Gomez has about 40% of the votes. @nbcsandiego #CA53 pic.twitter.com/DSQxTO4xrA — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) November 4, 2020

This was Jacobs' second run for Congress. She ran in the 49th District in 2018 but came in third in the primary.

Jacobs and Gómez were running to fill the seat left vacant by Congresswoman Susan Davis, who retired after almost 20 years in office.