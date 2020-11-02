San Diegans Uneasy Heading into Election Day as Some Businesses Board Up Windows

In the run-up to Election Day, workers were spotted boarding up several downtown San Diego businesses, and while police told NBC7 they do not anticipate any unrest, some businesses are taking protective steps anyway.

The Ralphs grocery store on Market Street began the process of covering up the glass over the weekend, with an employee telling NBC7 the store was doing so to prevent any damage on Election Day.

“I’m just worried that there might be political violence with people not accepting the election results,” Davis Byrne told NBC 7 while standing outside the grocery story.

Make no mistake: People are stressed out over the pending election results, and there are concerns that the final tally won't break the way they're hoping in the heated presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

'It’s kind of a shame -- I walk down from Broadway all the way down 5th and everything’s getting boarded up'

“I think the current president has indicated that he’s going to declare victory tomorrow evening regardless,” Claudine Scott said, voicing her concerns.

Shay Williams lives downtown and said she was uneasy,

“I know there’s going to be a lot of civil unrest if it goes the wrong way,” Williams said.

On 5th Avenue and B Street, workers were spotted Monday covering up enormous windows outside a Union Bank branch, and down the street, it was the same outside the First National.

"Unfortunately, I’m afraid we are not going to get the results for a very long time," Cheryl Jones said. "That’s stressing me out.”

Although they're stressed out, many of the San Diegans NBC7 spoke with on Monday said they were hoping for calm and that the results of this election don’t result in any destruction.