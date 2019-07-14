Trump Trails Biden, Warren and Sanders in New NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
Decision 2020

Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

Trump Trails Biden, Warren and Sanders in New NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll

With more than 200 days until Iowa caucuses and more than 470 days until Election Day 2020, the poll is a very early snapshot of the general election, and much can change

Published 56 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Trails Biden, Warren and Sanders in New NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll
    Getty Images
    File photos of former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

    President Donald Trump trails the top Democratic contenders in hypothetical matchups, according to the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll’s first ballot tests of the 2020 general election. 

    Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the president by 9 points among registered voters, 51 percent to 42 percent — outside of the poll’s margin of error of plus-minus 3.5 percentage points, NBC News reports.

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is ahead of Trump by 7 points, 50 percent to 43 percent.

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., holds a 5-point advantage, 48 percent to 43 percent. And Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is ahead by just 1 point, 45 percent to 44 percent — a jump ball.

    Immig. Director: ICE Raids 'Absolutely Going to Happen'

    [NATL] Immigration Director: ICE Raids 'Absolutely Going to Happen'

    The acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services said a planned nationwide ICE raid to deport undocumented people within the United States is "absolutely going to happen." President Donald Trump had previously announced the raids but held it off.

    (Published Thursday, July 11, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices