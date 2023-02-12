US Military Shoots Down ‘Unidentified Object' Over Lake Huron, 3rd This Week
U.S. officials said an “unidentified object” has been shot down Sunday for the third time in as many days, this time over
Trudeau Ordered Takedown of ‘Unidentified' Object Over Northern CanadaPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. warplane has shot down an unidentified object flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alas...
Pence Subpoena Could Set Up Fight Over Executive PrivilegeThe subpoena to former Vice President Mike Pence is a milestone moment in a Justice Department special counsel investigation. But that doesn’t guarantee he’s going to be testifying before a grand jury...
Jill Biden Not Shy About Her ‘Philly Girl' Sports Fandom
First lady Jill Biden is going to the Super Bowl for cheer on her beloved Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Arizona.
Tests Negative, Sen. John Fetterman Leaves Hospital After 2-Day StayPennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from...