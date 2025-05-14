Family pleas for video of Navy veteran's deadly police shooting to be released

The family of a retired Navy corpsman who was fatally shot by Chula Vista police officers last month called on the police department Wednesday to release all video footage related to the shooting.

Three Chula Vista Police Department officers opened fire on Carlos Enriquez, 56, on the morning of April 19 after responding to a family disturbance call in Bonita.

His family members and their attorneys said Enriquez was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time and had previously been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder related to his military service, in which he served as a combat medic.

The San Diego Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, said Enriquez pointed a gun at the responding officers, something his family wishes to see confirmed through the release of the officers' body-worn camera footage, as well as police drone footage.

Eugene Iredale, an attorney representing the Enriquez family, said state law dictates that body camera footage from officers involved in shootings or other use of force incidents must be released within 45 days. While the 45-day limit has not yet been reached, Iredale said the family has made a request to Chula Vista police for an earlier release of the footage, but has not received any response as of yet.

Police department representatives did not respond Wednesday for comment on the family's request.

Iredale said the family -- which has not yet initiated litigation because they want to see the video footage of the incident first -- is suspicious of the version of events described by police, particularly because two of the three officers who opened fire on Enriquez were previously involved in fatal encounters with people suffering from mental health issues.

Along with Officer Roman Buyson, CVPD Agent Thomas Luhta was involved in the forceful and ultimately fatal arrest of a schizophrenic man in 2018, while Officer Alfonso Perdomo has fatally shot three people in recent years.

"Given the identity of at least two of the three people who shot and killed (Enriquez) suggests to us that we're not being given the truth, and we're not being given the whole story," Iredale said.

Enriquez's widow, daughter and friends made their pleas during a Wednesday morning news conference.

Enriquez's daughter, Aleyna Enriguez, said the apparent delay of the footage's release "makes me think that they're hiding something. It makes me think that they realize they made a mistake. But it also makes me realize that the police department doesn't have the guts to come forward and take accountability for that mistake that they've made."

The Barrio Logan VFW Post also called for Chula Vista police to release video of the shooting.

She and other loved ones of Enriquez described him as a loving man to his family and a staunch supporter of his fellow veterans.

His widow, Esther Enriquez, said, "We never thought this was going to happen to him. If we knew, we would never call 911."

Livier Lazaro, commander of the Barrio Logan VFW Post 7420, said his death was "shocking" to her and other VFW members. Lazaro said Enriquez was not an aggressive or violent person.

She said the incident also highlights the mental health struggles many veterans go through and raises questions of whether they or their families should seek law enforcement assistance when those struggles arise.

"His family deserves these answers. The lives of future veterans in crisis needs these answers," Lazaro said.