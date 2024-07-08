Mt. Baldy hiking trails under evacuation order amid Vista Fire

The brush fire broke out in the San Bernardino National Forest Sunday.

By Helen Jeong

San Bernardino National Forest

A brush fire burning in the steep terrain of the San Bernardino National Forest continued to affect hikers in the area and visitors to a mountain resort Monday.

The Vista Fire, which was first reported before 10 a.m. Sunday in the area northeast of Lytle Creek off the 15 Freeway, scorched 588 acres as of Monday afternoon, the San Bernardino National Forest Service said.

275 personnel were dispatched to put out the Vista Fire, but the flames burning in the rugged terrain of the mountain posed a challenge to fire crews amid an excessive heat warning.

“We have air and ground resources actively suppressing this fire,” the agency said.

While no homes were threatened by the fire, all hiking trails in the Mt. Baldy area above the Mt. Baldy Ski Resort parking lots were shut down Sunday.

The resort had one of the lift lanes open, so fire officials can use it to help hikers evacuate, the San Bernardino County fire said.

