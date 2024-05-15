Police move in to clear out encampment at UC Irvine campus during pro-Palestinian protest

The University of California in Irvine sent out an alert advising students to avoid the area after a pro-Palestinian protest on campus escalated Wednesday.

According to campus police, 200 protesters closed off the Physical Science Lecture Hall, prompting the closure of the area surrounding the encampment.

"zotALERT: Protest has escalated near Physical Science Quad. Avoid the area. If you are in the area shelter in place for your safety until further notice," UCI said in a post on their Instagram story.

No classes are currently in session and there are no classes planned for the day, campus police said.

At 5:57 p.m., UC Irvine sent another alert advising students in the area to leave.

"zotALERT: Anyone currently in buildings in the vicinity of the protest are advised to exit buildings & leave area at this time. Please disregard all previous orders to shelter in place. If able, please leave immediately & continue to avoid the protest area until further notice," UC Irvine said on X.

Campus police requested help from law enforcement, but Irvine police said this incident is up to the campus to handle and said they are at specific perimeter spots to assist.

Buildings adjacent to the lecture hall have also been placed on locked down.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.