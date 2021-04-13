Covid-19 Vaccine

US Will Pause Use of J&J Vaccine After Rare Complications

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been plagued with production issues but is popular with states because it is a single-dose shot and easier to store than other vaccines

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The FDA and CDC will recommend the federal government and states immediately pause use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine
  • Health officials said they are investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination
  • The FDA will convene an advisory committee Wednesday to decide what to do next

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.

An advisory committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to review the reactions and consider how to proceed.

U.S. & World

Minnesota 6 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Defense Set to Call Witnesses in Ex-Cop's Trial in Floyd Death

Minnesota 19 hours ago

Protesters Defy Curfew, Clash With Police After Bodycam Footage of Daunte Wright Shooting Released

Officials are recommending that people who were given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health care provider.

Officials say they also want to educate vaccine providers and health professionals about the “unique treatment” required for this type of clot.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Covid-19 VaccineCovid-19Johnson & Johnsoncovid vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us