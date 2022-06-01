4 Killed at Tulsa Medical Building; Gunman Also Dead

Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said.

Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also was dead.

Dalgleish said arriving officers heard gunfire and went to the second floor. The gunman had a rifle and a handgun, and was later found dead. "We believe it was self-inflicted," Dalgleish said.

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

The shooting Wednesday comes eight days after an 18-year-old gunman armed with an automatic rifle burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers before being fatally shot himself and just more than two weeks after shooting at a Buffalo supermarket by a white man who is accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack. The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.