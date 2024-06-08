High bacteria levels causing water contact closures at these San Diego County beaches

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches.

Water contact closures issued at these San Diego County beaches

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline at Avenida Lunar;

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive to north of Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

NBC 7 investigates the millions of gallons of raw sewage crossing from Tijuana into the United States every day, including how the crisis affects our health — and what must be done to end it.

Water contact advisories issued at these San Diego County beaches

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

-- San Diego Bay, Tidelands Park Shoreline;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach -- San Diego River outlet to 300' south;

-- Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;

-- Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores -- swim area;

-- Mission Bay, Fanuel Park -- 150' east and west;

-- Mission Bay, North Cove, Vacation Isle -- 150' each side of the southern drain.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.