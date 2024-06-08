San Diego beaches

High bacteria levels causing water contact closures at these San Diego County beaches

By City News Service

A commonly-seen sign warns beachgoers that current bacteria levels exceed health standards in Imperial Beach due to cross-border pollution on March 10, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)
San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches.

Water contact closures issued at these San Diego County beaches

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline at Avenida Lunar;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive to north of Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Toxic Tide: The sewage crisis at the border

NBC 7 investigates the millions of gallons of raw sewage crossing from Tijuana into the United States every day, including how the crisis affects our health — and what must be done to end it.

Following the border sewage crisis

Feb 13

Toxic Tide: Study finds sewage, pollution from Mexico pose health risk to kids, elderly, pregnant

May 20

New task force to examine health concerns of South Bay sewage crisis

Apr 26

Toxic Tide: Chula Vista elementary students ask federal leaders to address cross-border sewage crisis

Water contact advisories issued at these San Diego County beaches

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

-- San Diego Bay, Tidelands Park Shoreline;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach -- San Diego River outlet to 300' south;

-- Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;

-- Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores -- swim area;

-- Mission Bay, Fanuel Park -- 150' east and west;

-- Mission Bay, North Cove, Vacation Isle -- 150' each side of the southern drain.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

Taking the temperature on San Diego's beach water quality

Coronado Jun 5

Coronado keeps making best beaches lists despite water quality issues

Imperial Beach Jun 4

Local leaders plead for help in the heavily polluted Tijuana River Valley

