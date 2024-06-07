Nearly 60-acre prescribed burn planned near MCAS Miramar this weekend

Expect to see some smoke near MCAS Miramar this weekend as the Miramar Fire Department is set to burn nearly 60 acres of brush that tends to be fuel for wildfires.

It's a controlled burn to get ahead of things like the Santa Ana winds. It's also a chance for firefighters to get experience putting out fires in the dry brush.

Smoke from the 57-acre burn is not expected to impact nearby communities or highways.