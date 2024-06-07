MCAS Miramar

Nearly 60-acre prescribed burn planned near MCAS Miramar this weekend

If you see some smoke in east Miramar, it may not be a cause for concern

By NBC 7 Staff

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, Calif., May 14, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
DVIDS

Expect to see some smoke near MCAS Miramar this weekend as the Miramar Fire Department is set to burn nearly 60 acres of brush that tends to be fuel for wildfires.

It's a controlled burn to get ahead of things like the Santa Ana winds. It's also a chance for firefighters to get experience putting out fires in the dry brush.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Smoke from the 57-acre burn is not expected to impact nearby communities or highways.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MCAS MiramarMiramar
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us