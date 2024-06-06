Rare California black bear sightings caught on camera in North San Diego County mountains

Multiple residents atop Palomar Mountain have taken to social media over the past several weeks sharing images and videos of a California black bear milling about a North San Diego County community in the Cleveland National Forest.

Experts told NBC 7 the California black bear -- while native to the state and even Baja California, Mexico -- is not an oft-seen sight in San Diego County and to have one in our backyards is something that happens maybe once every decade.

"It's not unheard of but definitely something that we're all a little surprised by," shared Dr. Jon Enyart, DVM, the senior director of San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife. "The only bears we tend to see are the ones we have In our facility in Ramona that come from outside the county."

A bear was captured in one video from late May sniffing around the porch of a home about two miles southwest of the renowned Palomar Observatory before it was seen in a second video running back into the nearby wooded area.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Another video captured Sunday showed a similar size bear trekking north on Canfield Road, near the Palomar Mountain General Store.

It is likely that the same bear is being spotted in various nearby areas, California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) spokesperson Tim Daly confirmed with NBC 7, leading them to refer to this as a confirmed sighting.

Wildlife experts with the agency were also able to determine from video they received of the bear that it is not collared, therefore, they are not able to track its history or future movements, Daly noted.

"The reality is it's still their natural habitat," Enyart added. "They're not going outside of what would be considered appropriate territory for them. It's just unusual."

Daly says nothing that has been reported indicates any cause for concern and added CDFW is not sending anyone to the area to monitor the animal.

There are an estimated 25,000 to 35,000 black bears in California, according to CDFW. Adult females range between 100-300 lbs., with adult males weighing anywhere between 150 and 500 lbs.

The black bear is the only species of bear remaining in California and Nevada, according to California State Parks. The common name “black bear” is misleading, as California black bears may be black, brown, cinnamon, even blonde.

Anyone who spots or encounters the bear is asked by CDFW wildlife experts to complete a Wildlife Incident Report, that will help with tracking.