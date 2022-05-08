West Hills

Three Children Killed in West Hills Homicide; Mother Detained by Investigators

The three victims were between 8 and 12 years old, according to the LAPD spokesperson at the scene.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a tragic triple homicide in a West Hills home on Mother's Day Sunday.

The three victims were between 8 and 12 years old, two boys and one girl, according to Sergeant Bruce Borihanh, the LAPD spokesperson at the scene. Their mother was detained for questioning.

Officers responded to a call around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, to investigate a homicide in a home in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard in West Hills.

They arrived to find the three children already dead.

The mother of the three children was taken into custody to a local hospital for mental health issues, and released from the hospital Sunday morning, according to Borihanh.

The mother has been detained, and the LAPD is interviewing her to determine what happened. They are not looking for additional suspects at this time, Borihanh said.

A neighbor, Stephen Hayes, said he didn't know the family well, but had seen them in the neighborhood and thought it was a "nice young family."

"They looked really nice... just normal people," Hayes said.

Another neighbor, Iman Bani, lamented the tragedy.

"Especially on this mother's day... I'm also a pastor, and I just pray for the relief of the family, and the remaining family," Bani said.

The incident is under investigation.

"[It's a] horrible day, for Mother's Day," Hayes said.

