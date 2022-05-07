California Prison

Inmate Slain in California Prison is 3rd Homicide in a Week

Camilo Banoslopez, 22, was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison after the attack in a recreation yard.

By Associated Press

The California Institution for Men prison fence is seen on August 19, 2009 in Chino, California. Up until an inmate from the California Institution for Women in Corona died on Tuesday from what appear to be complications related to the coronavirus, it was the sole site of virus-related deaths in California prisons.
Photo by Michal Czerwonka/Getty Images

Corrections officials said Saturday they are investigating the killing of an inmate attacked by four felons at a high-security facility in Folsom, marking the third slaying this week in a California state prison.

Camilo Banoslopez, 22, was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison after the attack in a recreation yard.

The killing follows slayings Tuesday at Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad and Thursday at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano. All three homicides involved homemade weapons.

Banoslopez was arrested as a juvenile and was serving eight years for robbery and inflicting great bodily injury during a gang attack, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was attacked by Albert Calvillo, 30, Irvin Rodriguez, 36, Osbaldo Velasquez, 38, and Jose Avila, 39, officials said. All four have convictions as gang members and are serving lengthy prison terms.

prison May 1

Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

California prisons Apr 27

New Hearing Ordered Over California Ban on Private Prisons

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California PrisonHomicideprisoninmates
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us