Dozens of teens detained following incident at Carson mall

By Karla Rendon

Dozens of teenagers were detained Saturday after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a large disturbance outside the SouthBay Pavilion Mall in Carson.

LASD said several deputies responded to the shopping plaza at about 5:20 p.m. Law enforcement received reports of a group of about 200 minors lighting a trash can on fire in the area.

Video from NewsChopper 4 showed about 20 police cruisers at the scene, with several officers looking over about 30 teenagers. It is unclear if any of those teens may face charges or if they were released to their parents.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Between 60 and 70 minors were detained, according to authorities.

Police respond to a call of a disturbance in Carson on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
Police respond to a call of a disturbance in Carson on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

