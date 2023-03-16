A 16-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after he died while helping to save his family from a fire in their home.

Jordan Wells died early Sunday morning after his Oak Hills home went up in flames. He had been playing video games in the living room when he smelled smoke and saw flames.

Jordan woke up his 9-year-old sister, Brooklyin, and the two ran throughout the home, waking everyone up and telling them to get out. There were 11 people inside at the time.

Within seconds, smoke filled the residence, making it impossible to breathe and difficult to see.

“I heard him say, ‘Papa’ and that was the last time I heard his voice, and I thought maybe he got out,” grandfather Freddie Williams said.

Firefighters arrived and helped two people who had suffered from burns and smoke inhalation. Williams said he looked for Jordan but couldn't find him. It wasn't until the fire had been put out that firefighters were able to find Jordan lying near the front door with the family's dog.

Investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of the fire, which they say appears to be accidental. The family believes it may have been caused by an electrical problem, possibly faulty wiring.

Jordan’s family says he’s a hero and deserves a beautiful funeral. They’ve set up an online fundraiser to help pay for it.

“My brother’s an angel now,” said Brooklyin, Jordan’s only sister.

His family remembered the teenager as someone who loved everybody and loved to help others. They shared video of him distributing meals to unhoused people in Los Angeles.

Williams said he’ll never forget Jordan’s final words to him.

“Every night I hear his voice saying, ‘Papa,’” Williams said, wiping away a tear.