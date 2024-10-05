LA County bakery trashed by a homeless woman

Sweet Valentine Bakery was forced to pick up the pieces after the woman left a trail of damage.

By Sahana Patel

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bake shop in Carson was vandalized by a homeless woman Thursday night, the owner said.

The transient woman broke into Sweet Valentine Bakery, flipped over furniture, ransacked decor and ruined baked goods, according to the owner. 

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

“We’ve actually been broken into before so this isn’t the first time,” said bakery owner Matthew Valentine. “Unfortunately this is the biggest mess we’ve had to clean up.”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

After he found her inside the shop Friday morning, she was arrested shortly after by deputies. 

Although the shop lost all of its inventory, the baking equipment was intact and fully functioning. But workers had to clean up and start baking from scratch Friday morning.

Despite the store opening later than usual, community members gathered and sold out the shop. 

Sweet Valentine Bakery will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.. 

5 hours ago

Beary big surprise: LA County couple finds 300-pound bear in crawl space

food Oct 3

This Bay Area baker traded in rockets for recipes and is now making pastries that are out of this world

Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us