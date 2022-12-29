Soccer Legend Pelé Was Diagnosed With Colon Cancer: Symptoms to Know

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer and standard-bearer of “the beautiful game,” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021.

The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

Pelé — born Edson Arantes do Nascimento — died Thursday at age 82.

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

What Is Colon Cancer?

Colon cancer, which is also known as colorectal cancer, is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and in women in the U.S. and is expected to kill more than 52,000 people this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

The cancer starts in the colon or rectum, part of the digestive system. Doctors say it can be awkward for patients to discuss the symptoms, potentially delaying a timely diagnosis.

“People are maybe sometimes uncomfortable about talking about that part of their body,” Dr. Jennifer Inra, a gastroenterologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, previously told TODAY.com.

Common Warning Signs:

Rectal bleeding

Iron deficiency anemia

Abdominal pain

Narrow stools

Change in bowel habits

Unexplained weight loss

Who Is at Highest Risk?

The risk of the disease higher in people who are overweight or obese, lead a sedentary lifestyle, and eat a diet low in fiber and high in red or processed meats, the American Cancer Society noted.

Age is also a risk factor, with colorectal cancer more common after 50. But more younger adults are being diagnosed, a trend that’s been worrying doctors.

Black Americans have the highest colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates of all racial groups in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. They are about 20% more likely to get the disease and about 40% more likely to die from it than most other groups.

High-profile patients include Quentin Oliver Lee, who starred in a touring production of the musical “The Phantom of the Opera.” He died of colon cancer on Thursday, Dec. 1, his wife announced. He was 34.

In 2020, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer at the age of 43. His wife urged people to get stool-based tests and colonoscopies to catch the disease early before it can spread.

“The age for routine screening has recently been lowered to 45, so if you are 45 years of age or older, please get screened. Don’t put it off any longer, please get screened,” Simone Ledward Boseman said in 2021.

Kirstie Alley, best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom “Cheers,” was diagnosed with colon cancer before she died in early December.

Reporting by The Associated Press and TODAY's A. Pawlowski contributed to this story.