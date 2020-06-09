SJPD Won’t Use Rubber Projectiles to Disperse Crowds: Chief

The San Jose police chief and mayor got an earful Tuesday during an online session of the city council.

Residents spent nearly an hour denouncing the police actions during some recent protests, and both the police department and City Hall say changes are on the way.

Protesters have vowed to be at City Hall daily -- and so far that's exactly what has happened. It's been peaceful the last few days, but that wasn't the case when things first started at the end of last month.

In all, San Jose police said they had to use 400 rounds of OC spray and rubber projectiles to quell violent protesters on May 29.

On Tuesday, the police chief and city council heard the community's thoughts on that during a virtual meeting.

The chief publicly highlighted his policy changes on Tuesday, including an order to not use rubber projectiles simply to disperse crowds. But he still feels the department can't ban them altogether.

The chief said more changes might be on the way to address what he calls his department's blind spots.

"Did we do everything perfect?" Chief Eddie Garcia asked. "Absolutely not. Are there things we can work on to improve? Definitely. Is there better training we can have? Yes."

Councilman Raul Peralez is a former cop who still serves as a reserve officer. He believes it's time to look at the duty manual for some of those blind spots, since peaceful protesters were also injured. But Peralez said the department's record of community policing and bias police training will help significantly in mending fences.

"I think we need to look at everything," Peralez said. "I say we are starting out looking really good because of the work we've been doing, because of the work the chief has been doing."

Garcia said he already reached out to community leaders and groups to help him start those conversations.