SF Archdiocese removes priest from ministry, survivors file complaints against Archbishop

Blasting Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone for his steadfast refusal to release a list of suspected abusers within the ranks of San Francisco clergy, abuse survivors and their attorneys publicly named living priests who they say abused them for years.

One of the priests, Reverend Lawrence Finegan, was named in a 2022 lawsuit filed by Sandra Oldfield, who alleges she was sexually abused as a teenager by Finegan. Oldfield is named as Jane Doe in the complaint but recently decided to go public with her story in hopes of pressuring the Archdiocese to be more transparent about decades of accusations of sexual abuse by priests.

Oldfield was joined by her attorneys, advocates, and other abuse survivors at a Monday press conference in front of St. Mary’s Cathedral, where she and another alleged victim announced they had filed formal complaints with the Vatican demanding Cordileone’s removal as Archbishop.

“If you don’t have a list, it’s just the absence of the truth,” Oldfield said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Oldfield said Finegan, 25 years her senior, groomed and initiated a sexual relationship with her when Oldfield was 15 and a member of a youth group at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Fairfax. The relationship, she said, lasted nine years.

“That was grooming,” Oldfield said. “I mean, that was setting me up that whole time for a sexual relationship all throughout my teen years and beyond.”

Finegan is alive and was still on the Archdiocese’s published list of priests “approved for ministry” until late last year. Oldfield said he wasn’t removed from ministry until shortly after she shared her story with officials from the Archdiocese in August.

The San Francisco Archdiocese currently faces more than 400 recent child sexual abuse lawsuits. A state law, implemented in 2020, opened up a three-year window for new claims to be filed in civil court relating to the sexual abuse of minors, no matter how far back the allegations stem.

Finegan is among at least eight living San Francisco priests accused of abuse in this latest wave of lawsuits, who were alive and still “approved for ministry” by the Archdiocese when the new claims began rolling in between 2020 and 2022.

The 2024-2025 Catholic directory for the Archdiocese lists Finegan as retired and living in Santa Rosa, but it’s unclear if he has been working as a priest in recent years.

Oldfield said she first reported her abuse to the Archdiocese more than three decades ago, in 1990, but Finegan was kept on as a priest. She came forward to police in 2002, she said, but Finegan was never criminally charged.

NBC Bay Area was unable to reach Finegan for comment. A spokesperson for the Archdiocese said it would not comment on any specific cases, but provided a statement saying, “the Archdiocese of San Francisco treats every accusation of sexual abuse seriously” and added, “the Archdiocese addresses allegations through appropriate legal channels.”

In November, attorneys representing Oldfield wrote a letter to attorneys for the church demanding that Archbishop Cordileoene release a list of suspected abusers and make a public disclosure that Finegan had been removed from ministry.

“Given the gravity of this situation, we ask that such action be completed by no later than Friday, December 6, 2024,” Oldfield’s attorney Jeff Anderson wrote. “If Archbishop Cordileone is not prepared to make appropriate disclosure by December 6th, know that we stand ready to do so.”

The deadline passed without the Archdiocese making a public declaration stating Finegan’s removal, nor did the Archbishop release a list of San Francisco priests who have been “credibly accused” of abuse. It did, however, release a new list of priests “approved for ministry” by the Archdiocese, which did not include Finegan’s name.

Out of a dozen Catholic dioceses in California, San Francisco is the only one that has not released a list of priests hit with abuse allegations deemed credible by church review boards.

In a statement, the Archdiocese said releasing a list of all priests accused of sexual abuse would be “unjust” for those who are falsely accused.

“They say that because they're more interested in protecting their reputation and the offenders than they are in having the truth known about the peril that exists,” Anderson said. “And why is it that this Archbishop and this diocese is the only one in California that hasn't released a list?”

True to his ultimatum, Anderson and Oldfield went public with her story on Monday. Oldfield, along with another clergy abuse survivor, Danielle Lacampagne, both filed formal complaints with the Vatican Monday morning demanding Cordileone’s removal as Archbishop.