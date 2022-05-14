8 Dead, Including Gunman, in Buffalo, New York Supermarket Mass Shooting: Police

Eight people are dead after a gunman entered a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and opened fire Saturday afternoon, law enforcement sources said.

The shooter entered the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. and shot at least eight people, those sources said. Seven of the people died, including the gunman, they said.

An eighth person injured in the gunfire was said to be in critical condition.

Sources said the suspected gunman entered the store carrying a rifle and wore military-style gear or a type of body armor.

Public in the immediate vicinity has been asked to avoid the store while police investigate.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was "closely monitoring" the shooting and had offered assistance to local officials.

This story is developing.