Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Pit Bull During Argument at San Francisco COVID-19 Shelter

A San Francisco Sheriff's Office deputy shot a pit bull officials said charged at law enforcement officers responding to an argument at a shelter near the Civic Center.

Officials are investigating the shooting, which occurred Thursday morning at 1231 Market Street. The city-sponsored shelter is open to help during the COVID-19 crisis.

The incident started when two deputies assigned to provide security at the shelter responded to a loud argument near the entrance. When deputies arrived, officials said they saw an man with a dog in a heated argument with a security officer.

"The dog became more agitated, at which point the dog's owner turned his attention to the deputies and began arguing with them," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Officials said the dog then became loose and charged at the deputies.

"To protect himself and others, one of the deputies discharged his firearm at the dog and hit the dog several times," the Sheriff's Office said. "The dog ran away and the owner followed him to comfort the animal which was bleeding."

Deputies later detained the owner of the dog, who was then transported to county jail after it was determined he had a felony warrant for his arrest.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the dog was alive when it was transported from the scene to Animal Care and Control.