Fire Chief: Cigarette Butt Likely to Blame for Suisun City Fire

A vegetation fire ignited in Solano County Monday afternoon, pumping smoke into the East Bay, authorities confirmed.

Active wildfire burning in Solano Co near Fairfield causing smoke to be blown into central CCC. This is from a distant fire; no active fire incidents in CCC at this hour. Those with respiratory conditions should avoid outdoor activities. Con Air 1 dispatched at 3 pm. #cccsmoke pic.twitter.com/95muSCt0Er — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 26, 2020

The Suisun City Fire chief says someone tossed a cigarette on Petersen Road, landing it in the dry brush starting the fire. Then 30 mph winds moved it quickly toward Highway 12.

Travis Air Force Base said on Facebook that their firefighters were assisting Suisin City Fire Department in battling the blaze. According to the post, the fire was "outside the Travis AFB South Gate near Highway 12 and Walters Rd."

Because a red flag warning is in effect, a special Solano County strike team was in the area.

“Already sitting in Vacaville waiting for something like this unfortunately it happened in my city but very fortunate to have them here,” said Chief Justin Vincent.

While crews raced to stop the spreading fire people in nearby Lawler Ranch were getting nervous.

“I looked outside and saw flames,” said Joyce Hollingsworth who could see the fire from her backyard and got ready to evacuate.

“I went and got medication together and put it in a bag,” she said.

While she prepared crews shutdown Hwy. 12 in the area for about an hour as the fire approached and then jumped the road, they were also watching the wind and getting in position to defend the lawler ranch community.

“Made sure we had resources on the right flank of the fire if this wind shifted it wasn't gonna move into Suisun City,” said Vincent.

Crews managed to hold the fire at 300 acres. No one was hurt and no structures damaged.