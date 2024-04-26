Ricky Martin to headline LA Pride in the Park

Ricky Martin will headline LA Pride in the Park, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 8 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.

“This also marks Martin’s first-ever headliner Pride performance, anywhere,” Christopher Street West Association, which produces the LA Pride celebration, said on its website.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer also confirmed this in a statement.

“I am thrilled to be headlining LA Pride in the Park because it’s an incredible opportunity to celebrate love, diversity, and equality,” Martin said. “LA Pride is a testament to the power of community, the power of visibility, and the power of standing up for our rights. Being part of this vibrant community fills me with pride and purpose.”

LA Pride in the Park is one of the largest LGBTQ+ concerts in the country.

The theme for this year’s Pride season is “Power in Pride,” which celebrates the community’s ability to live authentically.

Martin, 52, came out publicly as gay in 2010 in a post on his website. He wrote that the birth of his first two sons, whom he welcomed in 2008 with the help of a surrogate, and writing his memoirs led him to come out following what he described as “years in silence and reflection,” The Guardian reported at the time.