5-year-old boy attacked by mountain lion during family picnic at Malibu Creek State Park

A 5-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion at Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas on Sunday during a family picnic, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The attack happened shortly after 4 p.m. as the boy and his family from Woodland Hills were gathered at a picnic area in the park in the Santa Monica Mountains, the sheriff’s department said. The boy was playing nearby the picnic table with children when the approximately 50-pound mountain lion attacked, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"One or more adults charged at the lion, and it released the boy," the agency said in a statement. "Multiple witnesses saw the attack and observed the mountain lion climb up a nearby tree."

The child was airlifted to a hospital and treated for injuries that were described as significant, but not life-threatening. The boy was later released from the hospital to recover at home.

State rangers responded to the park and euthanized the mountain lion, which was deemed a public safety threat. Wildlife official obtained evidence samples from the boy's bite and scratch wounds, which will be analyzed at a lab in Sacramento as part of standard procedure following an animal attack.

The mountain lion did not have a tracking collar, used by wildlife researchers to study Southern California's big cat population.

About mountain lions in California

There are about 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions in California, but wildlife officials call that a crude estimate without an ongoing statewide study. More than half of the state is considered prime habitat for the big cats, which can be found wherever deer are present.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife receives hundreds of mountain lion sighting reports each year. Few result in mountain lions being identified as posing an imminent threat to public safety, the department said. Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare and their nature is to avoid humans.

Here's a full list of recommendations from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife of what to do during a mountain lion encounter.