Men posing as utility workers attempt to break into Whittier home

A Whittier family was left shaken up after three men who claimed to be utility workers attempted to break into their home.

Surveillance footage from the family’s Ring camera shows the disturbing encounter that took place on Friday. In the video, three men dressed in vests and surgical masks were seen knocking at the front door Friday evening.

According to one of the victims, the trio followed her and her two children as they entered the home. The men claimed to work with SoCal Gas and asked to check the home’s indoor gas meter. After the victim denied them access, she said the men became aggressive but ultimately left. Seconds later, the woman and her children walk outside and are then chased by the men.

“They chased us into the home and we barely were able to lock it,” said the woman, who asked NBC4 to conceal her identity out of fear for her safety. “We smashed their finger in the door and I was fighting with them to lock the door. I didn’t know they had weapons until I ran the video back in my ring camera. I saw they had a gun and that was very scary.”

The case is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Pico Rivera station. Law enforcement described the men as being in their 20s. A more detailed description of the men was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LASD’s Pico Rivera station at 562-949-2421.