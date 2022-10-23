Man Charged with Capital Murder in Dallas Hospital Shooting That Killed 2 Employees

Methodist Hospital police arrested a man Saturday after he fatally shot two employees, officials confirmed.

The man responsible for the shooting death of two employees, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, has now been charged with capital murder.

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients, physicians, employees, and community that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."

Saturday morning, around 11 a.m. police responded to an active shooter call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Upon arrival, a Methodist Health System police officer confronted the shooter. The officer then shot his gun, injuring him.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At Methodist Hospital in Dallas where police confirm at least one person was shot Saturday morning.



One person has been taken into custody, per police.



Working to gather info @NBCDFW



We’ll be updating this article as we learn more: https://t.co/dVfrmX1ooh pic.twitter.com/wkVb0GtUjf — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) October 22, 2022

The gunman was detained, stabilized and taken to another local hospital. Additionally, the gunman was already on parole for aggravated robbery and police say he also had an active ankle monitor.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia released a tweet after the incident calling this a "failure in our justice system."

We @DallasPD are grateful for the support and care provided to our officers by @mhshospitals.Our thoughts are with staff and victims of today’s events.We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation.This is a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) October 22, 2022

No information has been released on the motive behind the shooting, but this story is still developing.