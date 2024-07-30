LAPD officer seen on camera punching a man in the face in Watts

An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles Police Department officer was seen on camera punching a man in the face during an arrest in Watts.

LAPD said the encounter happened on Sunday during a traffic stop. A video taken by a witness showed two officers handcuffing a man in the street. The man is heard asking officers, “What did I do,” with one officer responding by striking the man with a closed fist across his jaw.

Video of the encounter is circulating social media with people calling for criminal charges against the officer. A coalition of Los Angeles civil rights leaders and organizations are demanding the LA District Attorney file assault charges against the officer.

“This video speaks for itself, and we do believe he should be criminally prosecuted and brought to justice and that’s the only way we can stop police abuse,” said civil rights activist Najee Ali.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Ali spoke at a press conference Monday regarding the incident.

“We have to hold these bad officers accountable cause at the end of the day, the Black community, the Black activists, we are not anti-police,” Ali said. “We want police in our community, good police. We want officers to come in and protect us, not abuse us.”

LAPD said the two officers involved in the arrest have been taken off street duties as the department investigates the case. It did not release the names of the officers involved.