LA County Hiring Lifeguards for Summer Season

The county employs more than 700 pool lifeguards at 30 facilities with 42 pools.

By City News Service

 In another hint that summer may be a return to "normal," Los Angeles County is recruiting lifeguards for the coming season.

LA County Parks is looking for strong swimmers who can maintain a safe environment at park pools and teach swim classes. The job starts at more than $18 per hour with paid training and flexible summer work hours.

Qualified applicants must pass a 500-yard swimming test in 9.5 minutes or less to be eligible. Those hired will participate in an extensive training program.

Pools closed last summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, but are slated to reopen this season, subject to health guidelines.

The county employs more than 700 pool lifeguards at 30 facilities with 42 pools. Would-be lifeguards must apply online and can find a job posting here.

