Group of 13 missing hikers found within Lake Tahoe-area wildfire zone

Authorities in Placer County on Monday found a group of hikers who had been unaccounted for within the boundaries of a wildfire in Tahoe National Forest.

Placer County sheriff's officials said their helicopter found a group they believe to be the 13 missing hikers they had idenitifed earlier Monday missing within the Royal Fire zone. The hikers range in age from 16 to 20.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit launched searches on the ground and by air, officials said.

The Royal Fire had burned about 170 acres as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. It is not a Cal Fire incident, however, as it is under National Forest Service jurisdiction.

The blaze sparked at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday west of Soda Springs, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation warnings and road closures were in place Monday. No mandatory evacuations had been issued.