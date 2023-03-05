Boy Scout's Mother Killed by Fallen Tree During Hike in Cupertino

A woman was killed when she was hit by a falling tree during a hike in Cupertino Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. on a trail at the Rancho San Antonio County Park. Officials said they received calls for a woman, who was trapped under a tree.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department said on Twitter that the victim was declared dead after medical aid was rendered.

The Boys Scouts said that the victim was a parent of a scout. They added the mother was participating in a planned hike and those she was with were trying to lift the tree off of her.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Eric Tarbox, Scout executive/CEO, Silicon Valley Monterey Bay Council of Boy Scouts of America released the following statement Sunday evening:

"We are saddened to confirm one adult accidental fatality involving a tree. The deceased is the parent of a Scout and they were participating in a planned hike at the Rancho San Antonio Park.

Rangers and EMS were summoned to the scene. We will continue to cooperate with investigating authorities.

All Scouts are safe and there were no additional injuries. Our emergency response protocols and notifications are currently being followed and we appreciate privacy for the family and Scout unit as they are still being moved from the area and rejoined with their families."

The park remained open after the incident. However, the trail was closed while crews investigated the incident.