Hawthorne Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Girls His Wife Baby Sat

Authorities were seeking additional victims of a 74-year-old man who was accused of sexually abusing two girls that his wife baby sat in Hawthorne.

Rosendo Medrano was arrested Wednesday on at least five felony counts stemming from the abuse, which allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2016 while Medrano was living in Hawthorne with his wife, who was baby sitting the two girls, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Medrano was booked into the LASD South Los Angeles Station jail and was being held on $2.5 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

"Based on the nature of the allegations and ... Medrano's access to children, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,'' the LASD said.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim was asked to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.