If your birthday is in April, you're in luck!

Restaurants and businesses nationwide want to celebrate you with amazing freebies and discounts to make your birthday that much more special.

If you don't mind giving out your email address, you can take advantage of free coffee, a bundlet cake, sub sandwich and many more incredible offers. So get ready to blow out those candles and keep reading for ways to save on your birthday:

Food

A&W All American Food

Celebrate your birthday with a free root beer float when you join the A&W Mug Club.

Applebee's

Join Club Applebee's to get a free birthday dessert.

Arby's

Free sandwich with any purchase when you sign up for Arby's Rewards during the month of April.

You can also get a free dessert on your birthday. Choose between an Arby’s regular shake, turnover or cookie. No purchase necessary. Online Only and valid for 30 days after issuance.

Au Bon Pain

Receive a gift on your birthday (varies by location) and a free coffee and bakery item for signing up for ABP's E-Club.

Auntie Anne's

Free pretzel on your birthday after you've spent $10+ annually and have downloaded the app and joined Auntie Anne’s Rewards.

Baskin Robbins

Free scoop of ice cream on your birthday when you opt into the Birthday Club.

Benihana

Register for The Chef’s Table and receive a free $30 birthday certificate during the month of your birthday.

Ben & Jerry's

You'll receive a "cone-gratulatory surprise on your birthday" when you sign up for the Flavor Fanatics program.

Bob Evans

Kids 12 and under can get a free birthday meal with the purchase of a regular adult entree with an email signup.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse signature dessert — Pizookies — are free on your birthday when you sign up for their rewards program.

Boston's Pizza

Get a free dessert on your birthday when you register to join their rewards program.

Bucca di Beppo

Sign up for Bucca di Beppo's eClub and for your birthday you’ll get a $20 off $40 coupon and a free colossal brownie sundae (a value of $18.99).

Buffalo Wild Wings

Get 6 free wings during your birthday month when you're signed up for Blazin' Rewards.

Cheesecake Factory

Enjoy a free slice of cheesecake on your birthday when you sign up for Cheesecake Rewards.

Chicken Salad Chick

As a Craving Credits member, you’ll receive a free Original Chick meal on your birthday.

Chipotle

No worries about guac being extra. Chipotle rewards members can get a free surprise reward on their birthday.

Cinnabon

Cinnabon Rewards members can get a free 16 oz. cold brew on their birthday.

Crumbl Cookie

Create a Crumbl account and get a free cookie on your birthday every year!

Culver's

Celebrate with a free 1-scoop dish with one topping when you sign up for My Culver's.

Dave & Buster's

Now through April 14, Kids Eat Free at Dave & Buster’s. With the purchase of an adult food item for $11.99 or more, kids will get a free meal and a $5 Power Card.

Birthday party packages start at just $11.99.

Edible Arrangements

Get a free 6 count chocolate-dipped fruit box for your birthday when you sign up for Edible Rewards.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Free egg sandwich on your birthday with any purchase when you sign up for Einstein Bros. Rewards.

Firehouse Subs

Get a free medium sub on your birthday with any purchase when you sign up for Firehouse Rewards.

IHop

Get free birthday pancakes when you sign up for IHOP's rewards program.

Jamba Juice

Get a free smoothie on your birthday when you join Jamba Rewards.

Jersey Mike's

Enjoy a free sub sandwich and drink on your birthday if you're an existing rewards member.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers can score 3 ct. original glazed doughnuts after joining the rewards program. The offer may vary.

La Madeleine

La Madeleine customers can get a free birthday bakery treat when they download the La Madeleine app and join the rewards program.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Join Moe Rewards and get a special offer on your birthday every year.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Join the Nothing Bundt Cakes eClub for a free bundtlet on your birthday! To redeem, head to your preferred bakery. You may also be asked to show ID.

Pinkberry

Download the Pinkberry mobile app to earn rewards and get a free small frozen yogurt on your birthday.

Popeyes

Joining Popeyes Rewards gets a free apple pie on your birthday.

Portillo's

Join the Portillo's Birthday Club for a free slice of their famous chocolate cake on your birthday.

Rainforest Cafe

Join Landry's Select Club and receive a $25 birthday reward.

Red Robin

Enjoy a free fire-grilled burger (once during the month of your birthday) when you join Red Robin Royalty.

Sbarro

Get a free slice of pizza with a purchase of $5 or more online or in the Sbarro app when you join Sbarro Rewards.

Smoothie King

Healthy Rewards members can get a free smoothie on their birthday.

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Join their loyalty program to earn points. The vanilla tier (1-7 visits in a calendar year) will get one free cupcake on their birthday. The Dark Chocolate tier (8+ visits) gets two cupcakes on their birthday and the Red Velvet tier (40+ visits in a calendar year) gets a baker's dozen or 13 free cupcakes on their birthday.

Starbucks

Starbucks Rewards members can get a free drink or food item of their choice every year on their birthday.

Yogurtland

Sign up for Real Rewards and get a free birthday treat.

Make-up & Jewelry

Aveda

Get a free composition oil with any purchase on your birthday when you create an account and add your birthday to your profile.

Bare Minerals

Become a Rewards Member to receive a surprise birthday gift.

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is offering 50% off one Fashion Jewelry item and/or 25% off one Fine, Demi-Fine, Home or Watch Collection Item when you become an Insider.

Sephora

Become a Beauty Insider and receive a free birthday gift. A $25 minimum purchase is required for online redemption.

Ulta

Join Ulta Beauty Rewards and choose from a selection of free birthday gifts.

Yankee Candle

Join Fragrance Family Rewards to receive a free gift on your birthday.

Entertainment

AMC Theaters

AMC Stubs Insider members can get a free large popcorn on their birthday and AMC Stubs Premiere & A-List members can get a free large popcorn and free large fountain drink.

Build a Bear Workshop

Anyone at any age celebrating a birthday can get a Birthday Treat Bear for the special price of the age they're turning.

Adults must sign up to become a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member and register their children's birthdays. Then just stop into a Build-A-Bear workshop and let a staff member know how old the child is turning. No need to bring in any proof of age or identification.

The special offer can be redeemed any day during their birthday month.

Medieval Times

Sign up and receive a special coupon code to use during your birthday month.

Clothing

American Eagle

Sign up for the American Eagle Real Rewards program and you’ll get a $5 birthday reward.

Anthropologie

Sign up for AnthroPerks at least two weeks before your birthday to get a 20% off coupon to use during your birthday month.

DSW

Become a DSW VIP and get $5 off to spend any time during your birthday month.

Famous Footwear

Join Famously You Rewards for $5 birthday reward cash. Plus, earn 2X points per dollar on all purchases during your birthday month.

Madewell

Become a Madwell Insider to receive a free birthday gift (usually a coupon for a steep discount).

Victoria's Secret

Join Victoria's Secret Rewards for a $10 reward for your birthday.