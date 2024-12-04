Family of missing Hawaii woman demand surveillance video of her crossing into Mexico

Nearly a month after a woman from Hawaii went missing after arriving at LAX, the family is demanding to see the surveillance footage of her crossing the border into Mexico.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Hannah Kobayashi entered Mexico voluntarily and there are no signs of foul play.

“Now that she’s there, it feels like they’re kind of washing their hands clean of the situation,” Sydni Kobayashi, Hannah’s sister, said.

“For them to tell us that they have been keeping us informed throughout the entire time, that’s absolutely inaccurate.”

However, the family said they are upset that the LAPD has classified the case as a voluntary missing persons case and they are asking for police to release surveillance video of Kobayashi crossing the border.

The family has since hired their own private investigator and attorney, saying that they still believe she is in danger.

The Los Angeles Police Department believes the Hawaii woman missing after arriving at LAX may have intentionally missed her flight. This video was broadcast on the NBC4 News at 5 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2024.

Her family reported her missing to law enforcement on Nov. 11 after relatives received “strange and cryptic, just alarming” text messages after she did not board a flight to New York City at LAX. Kobayashi crossed into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing Nov. 12, according to authorities.

On Monday evening, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell told reporters Kobayashi appeared unharmed and that authorities have found no evidence she was being trafficked or the victim of a crime. Kobayashi was declared a “voluntary missing person” after the surveillance video review.

Kobayahi's father was among those who joined the search for her in Los Angeles. On Nov. 24, he was found dead Nov. 24 in a parking lot near LA International Airport, according to the county medical examiner. Kobayashi’s family confirmed Ryan Kobayashi's death and said he died by suicide.