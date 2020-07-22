Woodland Hills Teens Create a Universe of Cardboard Superheroes

It all started with a cardboard box.

Woodland Hills brothers Connor and Bauer Lee, 15 and 13, combined their love for superheroes and passion for art to create Cardboard Superheroes, a non-profit to promote youth arts.

The duo teamed up with Comic-Con Museum@Home to teach people how to make miniature models through YouTube tutorials. Cardboard Superheroes will also be featured at Comic-Con@Home, which starts Wednesday.

Cardboard Superheroes

Their creations range from life-size models of Iron Man, R2D2, and baby Yoda to weapons like Thor’s hammer and Captain America’s shield.

“My brother and I have always loved to build ever since we were little. We grew up on Marvel movies, DC, Star Wars, and we like to build our favorite things from each movie,” Connor said.

The brothers use mostly scraps of cardboard, glue and scissors to make the models, which can be as tall as their ceiling.

Connor is a sophomore at Chaminade College Preparatory High School and has been building cardboard models for six years. His younger brother, Bauer, is an 8th grader at Chaminade College Preparatory Middle School, and joined Connor in making cardboard creations four years ago.

Cardboard Superheroes

The pair has loved comic books and superheroes their whole lives, and have attended Comic-Con in the past.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Comic-Con will be online.

Comic-Con@Home will feature over 350 virtual panels, spread out over five days.

“We went from being fans of Comic-Con, and always going there to see panels. But now we’re actually going to be on a panel, which is really exciting,” Bauer said.

To learn more about Connor and Bauer, you can go to cardboardsuperheroes.com or find them on Instagram @cardboardsuperheroes.

