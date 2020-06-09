All Remaining California DMV Offices to Reopen This Week With Some Limits

All California DMV field offices that are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will be open Thursday with limited services.

Some offices had already reopened in a gradual process that offered some services to customers. Remaining field offices that were temporarily closed will reopen Thursday.

Behind-the-wheel driver tests will not be offered, yet.

Employees will help customers with appointments for transactions that can only be completed in a DMV field office, including the following list of services provided by the department:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee ID card

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Applying for a disabled person parking placards (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow

Vehicle verifications

The department has started the process of rescheduling appointments that were canceled during the temporary closure. Once those appointments are taken care of, the DMV will begin offering new appointments.

As for Real ID applications, the federal government extended the enforcement date to Oct. 1, 2021. That's one year later than previously announced.

Several health safety measures will be in place, according to the DMV, including face coverings for employees, physical distancing, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, facial shields and gloves.

Customers will be required to wear face masks and remain 6 feet apart in line. A text message will alert customers waiting outside the building when they’re ready to be served.