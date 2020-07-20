Lincoln Park

Mystery Surrounds Audi Pulled From Lake at Los Angeles Park

A glow from the car's tail-lights could be seen through the water at Lincoln Park.

By Staff Report

An Audi is pulled from a lake.
NBCLA

Dive teams pulled an Audi sedan from a lake early Monday northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The car was submerged in the lake at Lincoln Park. A red glow from the car’s tail-lights could be seen through the water. 

The car was reported in the water at about 12:30 a.m. No one has been found in the water.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the car at the time and details about how the car ended up in the lake were not available. 

The car was pulled from the water at about 6 a.m.

